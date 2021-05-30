Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 story hopes







Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Within this article, we’ll both take a larger look at that and ponder over the future of the show. Isn’t there a lot to think about right now?

The first thing that we should do within this piece is go ahead and share the bad news: Once more, there is no new episode tonight! The finale aired two weeks ago, so it wasn’t just some brief hiatus last week brought on by the American Idol finale. We know that there is a season 4 coming to ABC, but we also know that we probably will not see it air until we get around to this fall at the earliest.

So while you wait for that to come around, why not go ahead and share a few hopes for what we want to see next?

Chen and Bradford – At this point, we think the show needs to explore the two of them together! There’s been a little bit of teasing on the subject and with Chen moving forward in her career, their relationship on and off could start to be a little bit different.

Lopez – The most important thing for now is merely that she survives — won’t everything else come a little bit later?

West – We want to see in season 4 for him more opportunities to fight the system — he’s already done a great job of that, but he’s shown to be one of the LAPD’s most-courageous voices. The more that the writers lean into that, the better off the show will be.

Nolan – Finally, let’s hope that John can move into the next phase of his career! It’s going to be weird seeing The Rookie when John is not a rookie anymore, but this is going to be a big part of the fun here. It will allow the writers to evolve things in all sorts of real and interesting ways.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4?

