Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? More season 6 news







Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? What sort of stories can you expect to see coming up?

We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, so let’s kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, we are in the midst of a one-week hiatus for the Arrowverse series, and you will get a chance to see it back when we get around to Sunday, June 6. There is of course a lot of exciting stuff coming, and the focus of this upcoming story in particular seems to be about Astra.

Want to get a few more details on that very subject? Then we suggest that you check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6 synopsis:

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekhman, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt (605). Original airdate 6/6/2021.

The promo below does serve as a nice way to add a little bit more context to this, mostly in how you see Astra try to go about her business — with all of the assorted downfalls that go along with that. It’s going to be wacky, but also contain a deeper meaning and maybe a few twists. Isn’t this combination one of the things that this show does best?

Rest assured there are plenty more stories coming up beyond this — the hiatus that we’re in the midst of is a brief one.

