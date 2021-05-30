Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? More season 13 hopes







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Is there some great stuff that we can look forward to over the next few hours?

Unfortunately, the answer that we’ve got to that question right now is a pretty-clear no. While we’d love for there to be more of Sam, Callen, Kensi, and Deeks tonight, we are actually done for the season. The earliest we would expect the series back with new episodes is in late September, thought it could be October depending on what CBS does with their schedule. Be prepared for an official announcement at some point when we get around to the summer.

So what do we want to see when NCIS: Los Angeles comes back on the air? Let’s just say that there are a few things on our personal wishlist.

First and foremost, can we have Kensi and Deeks welcome a baby? Regardless of if she gets pregnant or they adopt, it’s clear that there is a lot of hope that the two can start a family before too long! Seeing Densi together and happy is something that we’ve long wanted, and that includes any other additions to their family.

As for the other characters, let’s hope for some more great stuff for Callen/Anna, a further exploration of the Fatima – Rountree dynamic, and also more clarity on who the next boss is going to be. Will Hetty be around full-time? It seems like Linda Hunt will appear in more episodes — or at least that is the plan. We wouldn’t be shocked if a new series regular is introduced, but we suppose the writers could also just rotate some characters and they won’t have to do that at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles moving into season 13?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around for other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







