Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, May 30, 2021?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you come into this article curious about that, we’re very-much happy to help!

The first thing that we should get out of the way here is the bad news: There’s no sense in dragging any of this out. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air May 30, and there is a pretty simple reason for it: This is Memorial Day Weekend! It’s pretty standard for a lot of shows to take tonight off, mostly due to the fact that a lot of people tend to treat this almost like a Saturday. When you especially think about vaccinations and people coming out of lockdown, there are probably fewer people around to watch TV tonight than even your typical Memorial Day Weekend.

Rest assured, though, that this current Last Week Tonight hiatus is not going to be an extremely long one. There will be some more episodes on the air sooner rather than later! The show is poised to return with some new episodes starting next week, and from there you will get your mixture of topical content and content you didn’t know you needed. We have a feeling that we’re going to be in for quite a fun batch of episodes in the near future!

Of course, the bar for new episodes is set pretty high following what Last Week Tonight did with their Sponsored Content bit last week. It’s pretty crazy to think how the producers here are able to pull the wool over the eyes of some people, but they’ve done it time and time again. It’s also important to note that it’s never done for the sake of cruelty or to get a cheap laugh; there is always a method to the inherent madness.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Last Week Tonight

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll have further news soon enough. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







