Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Season 6 episode 15 talk







Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight over on AMC? Within this article, we’ll take a further look at that — and also what’s next!

The first thing we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: After all, there is no installment airing on the network tonight! What gives with that? This is largely a measure of AMC wanting to avoid Memorial Day Weekend, which is something we more than understand. When you are an ad-driven cable network, you have to make sure that you preserve your live viewership as much as possible. Even if this show is already renewed for another season, don’t you still want it on the air for as long as humanly possible?

In the end, rest assured that there are two more episodes coming this season and over the course of them, there’s a lot of important stuff that will still be coming up. Take a look at the season 6 episode 15 synopsis below:

In a race against time to stop Teddy’s plan, motives are revealed and convictions are tested as Morgan and his allies infiltrate and make their way through the beached submarine that holds the tools for Teddy’s destruction.

The majority of the second half of this season has been building towards some sort of showdown, one that will feature Teddy in one corner and then Morgan / most of his allies in the other. The real challenge has been bringing everyone together. They all went their separate ways after what transpired with Virginia and following that, there was never a guarantee that a reunion would be able to happen.

