Mare of Easttown season 2: Could it be renewed at HBO?







As we prepare for tonight’s finale, what can you expect in terms of a Mare of Easttown season 2? Is there any chance of it happening?

We should start things off here by noting what’s already out there: Leading into the show’s premiere, there was no plan for HBO to make anything beyond a single season. From the get-go this was designed as a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. It’s similar in that way to some of the network’s other shows like The Undoing and Sharp Objects, which each also starred a big-name actress and told a complete story in a small window of time. There was more story in each of them than you’d find in a movie, but not so much that they’d continue for a long time.

Do we think that there will be some whispers in an executive’s office about renewing Mare of Easttown for another season? Sure. The ratings make it impossible to not at least consider it. Think about it this way: We’re looking at a show that has actually improved its live viewership every single week, and that is something that rarely happens the vast majority of the time.

What we think is a more likely scenario here is that HBO finds a way to work with some of the Mare of Easttown cast and crew, especially Kate Winslet, on another project. This is one of the best networks out there to work for — you get constant awards-show attention, and beyond just that they allow you to be able to take on tough and challenging material. There are no real limitations in terms of what you can put on the air the vast majority of the time.

So for now, expect tonight’s episode to be it … but we’ll let you know if anything changes.

Do you want to see a Mare of Easttown season 2 happen at HBO?

