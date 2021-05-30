When Calls the Heart season 9: The best premiere-date estimate







If you did know already, there will be a When Calls the Heart season 9 coming to Hallmark Channel. With that in mind, there are reasons aplenty to celebrate!

For the sake of this article, though, we want to talk about scheduling more so than specific events with the story. When could new episodes arrive? There are some extenuating circumstances here, including when or even if we could end up getting a Christmas Special a little later this year.

With that being said, though, we can at least go ahead and tell you this: Odds are the show will return in February 2022 either way. Health crisis or no health crisis, the folks at the network have done their part to ensure new episodes air at around that time. This is just the spot that works the best for them, as they are able to take advantage of viewers staying in during colder weather. Also, there’s an element of consistency here as longtime Hearties know to expect the show on the air at around this time.

As for how many episodes season 9 will have, that once again depends on a Christmas Special. If Hallmark orders one of those, we’re likely to get an event on December 25 and then ten more episodes. Otherwise, we could have a solid twelve episodes just like we had with season 8.

No matter when the show returns, we’re certainly eager to learn more about what the ratings will be. Remember that When Calls the Heart is one of the most-watched scripted dramas on cable and overall, it’s coming off of one of its strongest seasons. Can it continue to draw the fantastic numbers that we’ve seen over the years? Only time will tell…

