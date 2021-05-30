Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date hopes on BBC One







Following tonight’s big finale, what can you expect in terms of a Call the Midwife season 11? When could it premiere on BBC One? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to talk through within this piece.

Let’s kick things off, though, with this: The show is for-sure coming back! Not only that, but you will be able to see it on the air until we get around to at least season 13! This means that you’ll be able to visit Nonnatus House until at least 2024, which is a pretty incredible achievement. There aren’t a ton of shows out there that have this sort of lengthy run on television (especially in Britain), so any series that can pull this off deserves a massive round of applause.

In a statement at the time of the latest renewal, here is what show writer Heidi Thomas had to say:

“It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

When will the new season premiere?

First and foremost, we expect a Christmas Special to come on in the series’ typical timeslot. After that, we can start looking more towards the long-term future here. Our expectation is that season 11 proper will premiere in early 2022, and that the BBC may try to get it back on in January after the slightly-later start to the season this time around. Remember here that the show was delayed somewhat in 2021 by the global health crisis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 11?

When do you think that the show is going to premiere on BBC One? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







