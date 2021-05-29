NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Will the 300th episode happen?







We know that there is an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 happening at CBS. However, what’s a little more unclear is whether or not the show will make it to the landmark 300th episode.

From a fan perspective, we know that everyone wants to see the show get there. How can you not? So few television series in 2021 manage to make it to this point! On paper, you would automatically assume that the show is going to make it to this point, but here’s where things get a little bit tricky.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill makes it clear that for now, they’re not 100% confirmed to make it to that episode:

I think we’re scheduled to do 18 episodes. I would like to do [at least] 19, because that will get us to 300. I would really like to get 300, because that’s such a milestone.

It’s a little surprising to hear that the show is only scheduled to do 18 right now, mostly because NCIS: LA typically has somewhere between 22-24 in a given season. This time around the order was shorter, but that was due mostly to the global health crisis. Personally, we think that the episode order will either be extended or the show will come back for a season 14 — it’s hard to imagine a scenario where CBS ends things with episode #299. This isn’t some show that just popped up overnight for them, and they will want to make sure they pay proper tribute to the fans.

In addition to NCIS: Los Angeles, remember that both NCIS proper and also NCIS: Hawaii are coming on the network this fall. There is no firm premiere date for either one of them yet, but we’re hoping to learn more over the coming weeks and months.

