This Is Us season 6 video: Sterling K. Brown, cast on final season







This Is Us season 6 is coming … and unfortunately, there won’t be a season 7 after the fact.

In the event that you did not know already, NBC already made the decision to end the family drama with season 6. This is a difficult pill to swallow for us, and we have a feeling that the same goes for a lot of you out there. Heck, even the cast themselves are having a hard time processing it!

In the video below, you can see Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, and a number of other cast members discuss the upcoming final episodes and how they are trying to prepare for them. They recognize what this show means to people, mostly because of what it means to them. Sterling also makes an astute observation in here — even if it feels on the surface like you’d want this show to go on forever, that doesn’t mean it’s the best thing for it. Sometimes, you have to be okay letting things you love go into the sunset; this way, you end up missing them. This is true with This Is Us — if it went on for another four or five years, maybe the narrative would start to get a little stale! As it is, though, you don’t have to worry about missing the show; it’s not going to be around long enough.

Regrettably, there isn’t for the time being an official premiere date for the final season, though all signs point to it coming out at some point in 2022.

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

