The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 promo: Challenges in Guatemala







Monday’s The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 is going to be important for many reasons, but we have to start off with the setting. So much of this series has been set at the St. Bonaventure Hospital and with that in mind, there’s something exciting about seeing it shift elsewhere!

For this particular episode titled “Venga,” the bulk of the hospital staff is going to be down in Guatemala, where they will be on a humanitarian mission in order to help others. On the surface, there is no more noble a cause than this. They are saving lives, especially the lives of those who would otherwise not have any chance at all.

So where do things start to go a little awry? Much of that comes down to the limited number of people and resources. Shaun and the other doctors have to actively decide who they want to help, and who they will not be able to focus on. That’s not an easy thing to do, especially when you realize how desperate some of these patients are.

Then, there is also everything happening at home, which you can’t of course forget about even if you are in another part of the world. Shaun and Lea are still dealing with the aftereffects of losing their baby, and this is not an emotional struggle that you can recover from easily. More than likely, you will see this storyline carry through to the finale, regardless of whether or not the two are spending a lot of time together in the same room.

Despite the change of scenery, we do believe all of the typical hallmarks of a classic Good Doctor episode are going to remain. Think in terms of fantastic medical cases and challenging last-second decisions.

