Big Brother 23 update: The current state of the cast!

In a new post on Twitter, casting producer Alex Stern confirmed that her job is done for the season — while this doesn’t mean that the cast is 100% finalized, she has worked to deliver a number of candidates for the higher-ups. Casting a show like this is a long and elaborate process, one where so many people have a say before people enter the house. Casting producers find great candidates, and then executive producers / CBS work to filter things down further.

One of the things that we know in advance of Big Brother 23 is that it could be the most diverse cast ever. We know that there’s a real emphasis behind the scenes with this by CBS, and we think that this could lead to different alliances and gameplay than we’re used to. One of the challenges of the past several years is that there have been too many houseguests who are naturally inclined to work with each other — this means that outsiders (and often minority contestants) are eliminated from the game early. Having a more diverse cast levels the playing field, and also probably introduces America to more unique personalities.

Of course, beyond the cast (which supposedly will be all newbies), we’re excited to see what the game looks like, as well! What sort of twists will come into the game?

Remember that Big Brother 23 is going to premiere on CBS come Wednesday, July 7. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you are the most excited to see on the show! We’ll have some more updates coming soon enough. (Photo: CBS.)

