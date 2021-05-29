Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 29, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you’re wondering about that entering the evening of May 29, we’re thrilled to present you with some more info!

Unfortunately, we don’t necessarily think this info is the sort that a lot of people would like to hear. There is no new episode of the late-night sketch show on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, there is not going to be one for the remainder of the spring/summer. Last week was the finale, and with that, we are left with all sorts of lingering questions.

Take, for example, this: Was that the final episode for a number of longtime cast members? The future is up in the air for Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong. They’ve all been on the late-night show for a long time and none of them are 100% confirmed to be returning. Pete has already alluded to a possible exit, and we think that all four of them will be in demand for some other projects. (We don’t get a sense that Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in the history of the show, is planning to go anywhere.)

Odds are, you will hear about the future of some of these cast members at some point over the summer.

When is SNL returning with new episodes?

There is no official premiere date, but late September / early October are the safest guesses we can make. This season will probably look and feel more like classic SNL, as there will be a live audience hopefully for every show. This season, the only time that there was something close to that was last week’s finale. (We still love that a doctor brought a medical textbook to one of the tapings this season for first responders only.)

