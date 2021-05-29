NCIS season 19: Could another series regular come on board?







As we prepare now for NCIS season 19, it feels almost like the show is in a weird spot. Do they suddenly have a shortage of cast members?

Think about it like this: Gibbs could end up being part-time on the show, Sloane has left, Bishop is officially gone, and it already feels like Vance is gone for whole episodes at a time. Meanwhile, Ducky appeared for the most part remotely throughout the entirety of the season.

What are we left with? Think Torres, McGee, Kasie, and Jimmy. At this point, those are the only four characters we can count on to appear in every episode — hopefully we’ll learn that Gibbs will be a part of the full season soon, but nothing is guaranteed.

All signs suggest right now that we will see Katrina Law promoted to series regular as Jessica Knight — but we’re not sure that even solves the problem. Maybe you’re replacing the screen time of Bishop, but you are not replacing the screen time of Sloane. We think the team could use at least one more full-time cast member, whether they are an agent or work someone else in the office. In particular, we could use another female cast member since Law and Diona Reasonover could end up being the only ones.

While there’s no confirmation right now that NCIS is planning to hire someone else, don’t be surprised if come July, a few more headlines come out about this subject. If we were them, we’d start coming up with ideas for new characters already.

What sort of character do you want to see added to NCIS for season 19?

