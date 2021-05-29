The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Will Liz, Reddington survive?







Want to know what’s coming up on The Blacklist season 8 episode 20? We’re closing in on the end of the season, and it goes without saying that “Godwin Page” will be important. Lives are on the line here!

What’s so interesting entering this episode is that the story is, more or less, picking up where tonight left off. Liz, Reddington, and Dembe are trapped together, and it doesn’t seem like they have an easy way out. Could this be where the title Blacklister in “Godwin Page” comes into play? Reddington could use some reinforcements to get the crew out of this predicament and find a spot that is safe … provided there is one.

For some more discussion on what lies ahead, be sure to check out The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 synopsis below:

06/04/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Liz, Red and Dembe are forced to work together to survive an attack from Townsend. Cooper and the Task Force attempt to de-escalate the increasing danger to all. TV-14

If there is one bit of advice we’d offer Cooper about trying to de-escalate this situation, it’s this: Don’t even bother. It feels like tempers are so flared up right now that it’s going to be hard to make anything better. Neville Townsend doesn’t listen to anyone, and in our mind, the only real hope anyone has is if they all team up to take him down. That could be eventually where we go as we inch close to the end of the season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 20?

