Dynasty season 4 episode 5 spoilers: A new beginning for Fallon?







Dynasty season 4 episode 5 carries with it the title of “New Hopes, New Beginning,” and on the surface doesn’t that feel like a sign of optimism? It feels like there could be some happy times ahead, or at least a chance for Fallon to redeem herself. She’s taking on more responsibility, she’s trying to repair her image, and we gotta think that there are some trials and tribulations that come as a result of all of this.

For a few more details on what you can expect, our suggestion is pretty clear — check out the official synopsis for Dynasty season 4 episode 5 below:

FAMILY IS ALL THAT MATTERS – With her new position as self-appointed head of the family, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) finds that with power comes great responsibility, and they don’t always go as imagined – or wanted. As Fallon works to repair her image, she leaves Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Adam (Sam Underwood) in her wake. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) have a true heart-to-heart as Jeff delivers some unexpected news. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) turns to Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) for help and Sam gets more than he bargained for. Lastly, Blake (Grant Show) goes to extremes to fight for Cristal (Daniella Alonso). Alan Dale also stars. The episode was written by Jason Ganzel and directed by Geary McLeod (#405). Original airdate 6/4/2021.

This feels like one of those episodes where the chaos is going to come from some shocking places — it’s hard for it not to! We think Fallon’s struggle is going to last for a little while, and we feel like Alexis and Adam are going to have a lot to work on, as well. (Fallon in particular may have a hard time convincing others that she’s the one in charge now.)

