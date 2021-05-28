Is Diego Klattenhoff leaving The Blacklist? Is Donald Ressler dead?







Is Diego Klattenhoff leaving The Blacklist? Entering tonight’s episode, we know that there are questions aplenty on that subject. Go ahead and blame the promo for that! If you saw that preview, there was a moment where Donald Ressler was clearly injured. This means that it’s up to Liz or anyone close to him to ensure that he is okay.

If there was one silver lining entering this life-or-death situation tonight, it’s that there is no word that Diego is leaving. He’s been a part of the show since the beginning so if the character does die, it’d be a significant loss. Ressler is integral to the FBI Task Force, and he’s also one of the only other characters Liz trusts to a certain degree.

We know that the situation for Ressler looks bad, but will there be an easy way to help him? Tonight, we’ll get more into that. Be sure to check back after the episode airs for a larger look at the character’s state, and what that means for the future of Diego on The Blacklist. We know that the show has already renewed for a season 9, so hopefully he will be around to be a part of that!

Are you worried that Diego Klattenhoff is leaving The Blacklist after tonight’s episode?

