Panic season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest







After today’s big premiere on Amazon, is there a chance that a Panic season 2 will happen? Or, is it more likely that the show comes to a close? As you would expect, we have a few different things to talk through within this article.

Let’s start things off, though, with the following: For the time being, there is no official Panic season 2 renewal at the moment. Will one come through? We’ll have to wait and see on that. Amazon often takes somewhere between a few weeks and a few months to determine the fate of some of their shows, and they look at a number of different factors. Take, for example, the total viewership for the entire season, the budget, and creatively what sort of story there is left to tell.

Personally, we very-much believe that the streaming service would like to see more of Panic down the road, especially when you consider the target demographic. Every network or service out there wants young viewers, and the more YA adaptations that they can order, the better off they could be in the long run. This is also one of those shows that could easily amass a cult following, and be so much larger than just those who read the source material.

So provided that Amazon renews Panic, when could a season 2 premiere? Odds are, you’ll be waiting until at least 2022. There was a long wait between when this project started filming season 1 and when it premiered, but a good bit of that is likely due to the global health crisis. With some restrictions being lifted there, we have to imagine that it will become easier to get back to work and film new episodes — we don’t know if it will be “back to normal” per se, but at least closer to it than we’ve seen as of late.

In the end, we’ll just see what’s in the cards here and keep you posted…

Do you want to see a Panic season 2 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







