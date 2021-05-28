Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale promo: How far does it go?







The Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale is poised to premiere on NBC tomorrow, and you better prepare for a powerful hour. “Explosive” is one word that is being used in the promo below, and we have a feeling this is a case that will take all sorts of unexpected turns.

So what do we know about the story as of right now? The promo for “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing” suggests that a trafficking operation may have a further reach than anyone first thinks — it could be going all the way up to Congressional Chiefs of Staffs. If it does turn into a political case, we don’t have to tell you how challenging this becomes for SVU. They will have to explore every angle of this case with a fine-toothed comb, as they will faces all sorts of charges that they are acting either politically or with some hidden motive in mind. It’s also a case that could get deeper and deeper, and they need to find every single victim and ensure that they are okay.

Beyond the case itself, it does seem as though there are two other stories of great import that we’re looking to see explored.

1. Will Fin get married? – We know that we’ll see some of the planning process within the episode, though the promo itself doesn’t suggest that the actual ceremony is happening.

2. Another Organized Crime crossover – We can’t say that it’s substantial, but Christopher Meloni will be back for one more appearance. Hopefully this adds further to the Benson/Stabler relationship that has been so great to see play out this season.

Even though SVU season 22 has been a little shorter, we certainly feel like it’s one of the better seasons we’ve seen in a while. Hopefully, the writers find a way to stick the landing!

