The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

The first thing that we should point out here is where things stand at present: There is no official renewal for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. This isn’t a shock, given that the majority of shows are not renewed until after their first seasons wrap. We know that Disney+ does have a lot of faith in this property — it’s basically littered with nostalgia from start to finish. You’ve got the charm of the original movies in here combined with Lauren Graham, who has a huge fanbase of her own following her time on Gilmore Girls. There are also not a ton of sports-related streaming shows out there, in addition to ones that the whole family can watch.

If we had to make a guess right now, we’d say that the show gets renewed and comes back with new episodes at some point in 2022. Because this is a story catering to younger viewers, there’s a little more of a demand to getting episodes done fast — you want to make sure both your younger cast and audience are the right age to continue producing new episodes.

So what is Disney+ looking at to gauge the show’s performance? It’s not just about how many views each individual episode gets; instead, it’s more about how many viewers watch the whole season from start to finish. They want to ensure that the proper demand is there for a season 2 if they are going to put money into making more.

Odds are, you will hear some official news about a second season at some point over the next couple of months. We don’t think there is some reason to stall on it!

