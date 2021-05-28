Blue Bloods season 12: What’s next for Donnie Wahlberg as Danny?







We know that the wait for Blue Bloods season 12 is going to be long — but that isn’t stopping us from looking ahead!

For the sake of this article, we want to hone in on Donnie Wahlberg’s character of Danny as we try to figure out where his story goes from here. While there are certain parts of his life that are steady, aren’t there still ways for him to be challenged? We want some new and fresh material throughout the season for him, and with that in mind, let’s share some new suggestions.

A new adversary – We loved the arc with Luis Delgado, and while we do want to see Lou Diamond Phillips again on the show, we’re not sure the stakes would be the same again if the two went toe-to-toe. Introducing a new enemy on the outside could prove fascinating, especially if it is someone who is able to appear in three or four episodes and test Danny like never before.

Danny the dad – We don’t tend to see a lot of Jack on the show these days, so why not craft a story where Danny goes to visit him? Or, how about a big arc for Danny and Sean that is more about the latter’s future? There is a lot of room to explore here, especially as the kids get older. Unfortunately, too many of Frank’s grandkids get pushed into the background and we rarely see them.

More discussion about Danny and Baez – We are getting a sense that showrunner Kevin Wade isn’t looking to fully go there with these characters anytime soon, but there could still be a few more conversations about the subject. (There’s also a part of us that still hopes for these two to be endgame, even if it’s not explored on the series itself.)

More interesting partnerships – How about we have a case where Danny and Eddie work together primarily? Or, can we get more of the dysfunctional Danny – Anthony duo? It feels like both of these have some incredible story potential, so let’s see what the writers decide in the end.

Remember that Blue Bloods season 12 will premiere this fall on CBS.

What do you want to see for Donnie Wahlberg as Danny on Blue Bloods season 12?

