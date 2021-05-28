





Is Kevin Alejandro leaving Lucifer? Based on what we saw during the second half of season 5, it’s absolutely fair to wonder that.

Probably the emotional climax of the eight episodes that released on Netflix today came close to the end, where we saw the character of Dan Espinoza killed. For a brief period of time, we had hope that the pudding-loving detective who find his way out of this situation. Yet, he was declared dead at the hospital and it threw everyone into a state of mourning.

We aren’t happy with losing Dan — yet, we also recognize that it was a turning point for so many characters. It helped Lucifer understand further why he wanted to be God. Meanwhile, it also caused Maze to reassess grief and the importance of it in her own life. The hardest thing to swallow for now is the idea of Dan being in Hell, and we certainly hope he doesn’t remain there forever.

So is Kevin Alejandro leaving?

Whether or not we see the Dan character on-screen again is to be determined, but we’re hopeful. After all, we know that Kevin returned to set to direct multiple episodes in season 6, so clearly he has a relationship with the show that remains. We’d be shocked if there was no more closure on this character, mostly because it’s hard to imagine a single fan of Lucifer being happy with how that story ended.

So for now, let’s all cross our fingers and hope for something further. We know that we will absolutely miss what Dan had to offer at the precinct, and it’s going to be hard for Chloe and especially Trixie to recover from this.

What did you think about Dan’s death in Lucifer season 5?

