The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 photo: Can Liz save Ressler’s life?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 is airing in just a matter of hours! There are many important story threads to discuss here, but for the sake of this article, let’s get into the state of one Donald Ressler.

The new photo above comes courtesy of TV Insider, and it shows that Diego Klattenhoff’s character is very much in danger after being shot. We saw a little bit of this in the first promo for “Balthazar ‘Bino’ Baker,” but what we did not know is that Liz Keen would be doing her part to save him! Despite their brief romance earlier this season, these two characters haven’t actually spent a lot of time together. Also, there’s the fact that Ressler works for the Task Force, the same organization that put Keen in handcuffs at the end of this past episode.

So what is prompting the two of them to be around each other now? It could be very-well linked to Donald helping Liz escape — something that is not confirmed, but something that we could easily see happen. Remember for a moment that he’s long believed in some of her ideas and feelings towards Reddington, even if not everyone else has. We’re sure that some of his judgment is also clouded by his own feelings. We could easily see Ressler being shot while trying to assist her, and that would make Liz feel guilty enough to try and ensure he survives.

Could Reddington be working with them at this point? It’s hard to say for certain, but they could view him as a means to an end — Liz and Ressler may not like James Spader’s character all that much, but he could protect them from Neville Townsend.

Do you want to see Ressler make it through on The Blacklist season 8 episode 19?

