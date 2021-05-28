Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 15 video: The race against time







This weekend’s Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 15 is important. Doesn’t that pretty much go without saying? We are so close to the end of the season; not only that, but we’re at a point now where the action is ratcheting up to yet another level.

It’s clear that Teddy is the Big Bad at this point, just as it’s clear that Morgan and the group need to find a way to stop him. Can they get on the same page? That’s the big question that we’ve yet to have an answer to. But within this episode, they need to find what they need within the submarine. It’s interesting how so much of this is connected to the start of the season, right?

Below, we do have the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 15 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

In a race against time to stop Teddy’s plan, motives are revealed and convictions are tested as Morgan and his allies infiltrate and make their way through the beached submarine that holds the tools for Teddy’s destruction.

Will another casualty happen?

We certainly can’t rule that out at this point. It’s been a handful of episodes at this point since we lost John Dorie, and we tend to think with this franchise that they’ll give you a break of a few episodes before dropping another hammer. This is where said hammer could drop again — this is a show with a rather huge cast and with that, there are still (unfortunately) a number of people who could go.

What we’ve gotta say at this point is pretty simple: Prepare for almost anything. There could be another devastating twist right around every corner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you want to see on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some additional insight. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







