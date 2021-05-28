Station 19 season 4 finale promo: Maya and Carina’s wedding







We knew entering the Station 19 season 4 finale that there would be a lot of big storylines — but we weren’t sure we’d get a wedding!

Are we thrilled for it? Absolutely. This turns out to be a pretty short engagement for Maya and Carina, and this episode will allow the two of them to celebrate their love even in a really difficult time. We saw some of the characters celebrate their engagement over the course of the episode tonight, and that celebration will keep on going.

Of course, you do have to expect that there are going to be some bumps in the road that you see along the way here. Take, for example, Maya’s family and her trying to contend with a major part of her past. Then, there’s everything else that is going on in terms of fires and events in the real world. This is not a wedding that comes about easily.

There a few moments in the promo alone that bring a major smile to our face. For starters, think in terms of Ben walking both women down the aisle! Then, you also have that song: Magical. Because of all the serious events going on in the real world, the writers likely decided that it was incredibly important for there to be a little bit of joy within the episode. The whole finale will likely not be a stroll through sunshine and flowers, but this is the sort of romantic moment that so many of us need.

Hopefully, this wedding is going to set the stage for some other fantastic content for Maya and Carina down the road! We know that Carina won’t be gone forever…

