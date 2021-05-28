Who is Craig Charles Henderson, Arthur Melbourne Hooper? Lucifer airs title card tribute







Following Lucifer season 5 episode 9, there was a special title card that aired paying tribute to Craig Charles Henderson and Arthur Melbourne Hooper. So what can we tell you about them, and the impact that they had on the show family?

Let us begin with Arthur Melbourne Hooper. Episode 9 was very much about family, and it makes sense that a title card would pay tribute to someone Tom Ellis loved very much: His grandfather. Hooper lived to be almost 100 years old, and clearly lived a very full life. He was loved by many, and you can get a sense of that in a post on Instagram at the bottom of this article by Ellis’ sister Annwen. It is one that Tom himself commented on, noting how much their grandfather loved her. Tom had posted previously about his grandfather, celebrating his 95th birthday on Twitter back in 2015.

As for Henderson, unfortunately we have been unable to acquire any information on his connection to the show as of this writing. It is fair to assume, though, that the love the show family has for him is equal to that of Hooper. There is a significance to the two of them airing in a title card together, whether it be wanting their names to stand out at the start of the season or connecting them thematically to the story itself.

Airing a title card tribute is one of the most loving ways that a show can pay tribute to someone important to them, whether they be an actor, a crew member, or someone close to the show. These cards live on forever in subsequent airings, and can also inspire viewers to acquire more information and learn more about them. Family means everything, and that is something that the series emphasized throughout episode 9.

Our thoughts go out to Hooper and Henderson’s families, friends and co-workers. (Photo: Netflix.)

