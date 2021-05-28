Queen of the South season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Queen of the South season 5 episode 9? This is going to be an episode like no other! It’s the penultimate one of the entire series, and the situation surrounding Teresa is going to escalate to new levels.

Could there be some fantastic moments for Teresa and James? Absolutely. Yet, at the same time there’s a potential suicide mission coming up. This is the sort of thing that could throw the entire show into chaos right before the end. Hey, if you do want things to be totally unpredictable, this story could be for you.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Queen of the South season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

Pote and Kelly Anne adapt to suburban life; Teresa and James are forced to go after Kostya.

What are the stakes here?

It’s pretty simple: If Teresa can succeed with her new mission, there’s a chance that she could run one of the biggest cartels in the world. What makes Queen of the South so fascinating is Teresa’s overall journey. There’s an obvious temptation here to compare this show to Breaking Bad and Power, but that’s just because of the subject power. The show does not have the same tone, and nor does it have the same characters. The ending here could veer in all sorts of unexpected directions; who knows? Teresa really could be the queen by the time we get to the end credits!

With the finale right around the corner, it is easy to sit back and be a little bit reflective; it’s a bummer to see it all end, but at the same time we’re more than excited for the journey. What a fantastic one we’ve been on!

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Queen of the South right now

What do you most want to see on Queen of the South season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







