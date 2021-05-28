SEAL Team season 5 spoilers: David Boreanaz on Jason’s future







The SEAL Team season 5 premiere is coming later this fall, and it goes without saying now that there’s a lot of stuff to take on.

Take, for example, whether or not Jason Hayes can find a little bit of balance within his life. Through the end of this season, David Boreanaz’s character learned more about how to be a leader both on deployment and at home for the members of Bravo. There is more value in his job than he ever thought possible, and this is something we’re more than a little excited to see explored coming up.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Boreanaz had to say on the subject of where Jason’s head is at, and where things could be going for him from here:

He’s trying to balance what life is like outside of Bravo and what life is like inside of Bravo, inside the wire, outside the wire. He’s come to some sense of, there’s maybe a possibility he could coexist with both. That’s not a guarantee right now, but I do feel after this season and where he’s heading into Season 5, he found himself more of a support kind of guy, more of a Jedi. He’s earned his wings of getting through some pain and through the work with his therapist, his brothers. [This is] a new chapter for him. That’s not to say though, that he’s not still dealing with a lot of emotional pain, physical pain as well as what we see at the end of the season finale, a glimpse of maybe the mental component. The RPG could have aggravated something with his brain. He definitely is a case study in a lot of ways and he is still trying to fully wrap himself around that.

It may take a little bit of time before we fully understand Jason’s head injury, which is the sort of thing you would almost expect in this situation. It can take time to even understand something like this, let alone how to treat it.

Remember that SEAL Team season 5 will return to CBS before eventually moving into Paramount+ — we imagine that episodes on the streaming service will be a little edgier, even if the show doesn’t necessarily change its basic DNA.

What do you want to see for Jason when we come into SEAL Team season 5?

