Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? The road to season 1 finale







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s a TON of content coming up for the show. With that in mind, viewers may be chomping at the bit to check some of it out.

With that very thing being said, though, you will have to wait a little while — think in terms of until next week. The Silence of the Lambs follow-up does still have several episodes still to go this season and, to make up for the long wait, we’re happy to share more of what lies ahead! Below, you can see three synopses that set the stage for what lies ahead…

Episode 10, “Motherless Child” — Catherine Martin escapes to Carneys Point, N.J., to confront Buffalo Bill’s mother, Lila Gumb (Maria Ricossa). When Ruth recruits Krendler and ViCAP to track her down, Clarice volunteers to be the one to find Catherine before she commits a vile act and becomes a monster herself. Also, Julia continues to assist the ViCAP team’s investigation despite the huge personal risk, on CLARICE, Thursday, June 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Episode 11, “Achilles Heel” — Clarice zeroes in on the entity behind the River Murders, Alastor Pharmaceuticals. When Julia (Jen Richards) informs ViCAP of the impending sale of the company, ViCAP rushes to Alastor to prevent the purging of any incriminating evidence. Also, Clarice questions Alastor CEO Nils Hagen (Peter McRobbie), who quickly changes the subject to Clarice’s relationship with his son, Tyson (Douglas Smith), on CLARICE, Thursday, June 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Episode 12, “Father Time” — As ViCAP finally gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Clarice punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then willingly turns in her badge and gun. Also, the rest of the ViCAP team uncovers the whole truth about the River Murders, and Clarice unwittingly puts herself in mortal danger, on CLARICE, Thursday, June 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is Clarice going to even be an employee at the end of the season? There’s a reason for grave concern there. Heck, there’s even a reason for concern over Clarice’s life! We understand fully that the character is alive later on in the source material, but there is always room for potentially deviations. It’s probably best to prepare for that in advance. (Luckily, we do at least know there are talks around bringing season 2 to Paramount+, so she’ll probably make it through whatever lies ahead in some form.)

