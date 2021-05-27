Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: How will it end?







Next week on NBC, it’s here — the Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale.

Before we say too much else, how about a round of applause for the cast and crew? It’s not easy to produce television in any year, but we have to imagine that it’s so much harder in a year like this. The team created as safe an environment as possible for people to film, and they created along the way some compelling stories.

Moving into the finale, we know that there is some emotional stuff ahead. For Benson and Rollins, theyhave an incredibly important case that they are going to put their energy into. Fin will likely be there along the way, but is also planning for his wedding! After such a difficult year, it does make some sense that the show give us a few celebratory moments.

For a few more specifics (plus the guest cast), we suggest that you check out the full SVU season 22 finale synopsis below:

06/03/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE — While Fin and Phoebe make wedding plans, Benson and Rollins try to help a homeless single mother who’s being trafficked in exchange for safe housing. Guest starring Christopher Meloni, Jennifer Esposito, Zabryna Guevara and Angelic Zambrana. TV-14

The presence of Meloni does seemingly suggest that there will be an Organized Crime tie-in at some point within this episode, but it doesn’t seem like the two shows are going to revolve around the same exact story. We know that there’s a season 23 of SVU on the way so even if there is a cliffhanger, you can go into the episode with confidence that more is coming on the other side. Prepare for ALL the emotions, and have a box of tissues at the ready just in case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right away

What do you want to see on the Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







