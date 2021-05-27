Station 19 season 4 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger expectations







Next week Station 19 season 4 episode 16 is going to be here — and yea, it’s going to be epic. It is the finale! What else could it possibly be? There should be some more daring rescues, lives in the balance, and also emotional character plotlines. A big part of Maya’s past will finally be addressed, and there’s no clear indication that Andy and Sullivan will still be together by the end of it.

Shockingly, this finale is only one hour long — there’s enough story taken on here that it could easily be longer! The synopsis below gives you a little bit of a better sense of what lies ahead:

“Forever and Ever, Amen” – Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on scene. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is put to the test on the season finale of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end here? We have to imagine so, largely because this is the sort of show this is! They want to continue to give you incentive to watch, and since we know there’s a season 5 already, that eliminates the concern that we’re going to be left without some sort of proper resolution.

What we’re hoping for within this finale is at least some of the big stories of this season to be wrapped up. Hopefully, Maya finds some peace in her past, the station crew bands together, and we can start to move forward into a post-virus world. Like Grey’s Anatomy, this show took its time handling the global health crisis. It would just be nice at this point to start to get to the other side of it a little.

