Debris canceled; no season 2 coming to NBC

According to a report from TV Insider, the network has canceled the ambitious sci-fi series after its finale wrapped up on Monday. Is this sad news? Certainly, but not necessarily surprising. The ratings for the first season left a lot to be desired, and it’s likely that it wasn’t making up the deficiency enough in DVR or streaming numbers.

The unfortunate thing here is that, of course, there is so much more story to tell — also, there are probably a lot of people out there who would have enjoyed Debris but did not get an opportunity to check it out. A lot of them probably did not know that it even existed. Remember that there are just so many shows on the air right now and with that, it’s hard to keep up!

So is it possible that the series could find new life elsewhere? In theory yes, given that there are some other places that would feel like the right fit. Syfy, for example, desperately needs more scripted programming … but the downside there is that they have a tendency to cancel a number of shows, as well. Another possibility here is Peacock itself, but why wouldn’t NBC just move it over there rather than announce a cancellation?

With Debris now over, there’s a smaller list of shows we’re still waiting for some sort of official word on. Take, for example, Manifest, Good Girls, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Of the three, we’re the most confident that Manifest returns for more episodes. Zoey’s Playlist feels like a perfect show to migrate over at Peacock, while there has been a push among some Good Girls fans to get it over on Netflix. We should learn more in the weeks ahead.

What do you think about Debris being canceled over at NBC?

Do you still want a season 2 to happen elsewhere?

