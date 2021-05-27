Saturday Night Live: Is Pete Davidson ‘ready’ to leave the show?







Is Pete Davidson really done with Saturday Night Live? While nothing is 100% official at the moment, it does sound as though the longtime cast member is ready to move forward.

Speaking in a new Hollywood Reporter comedy roundtable, the cast member (who has been on the show for seven years) made an NBA analogy when discussing what his future holds:

Yeah, I’m good. I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey … Kenan’s like, f—— Karl Malone out there.

Of course, there’s a difference between being “ready” to leave the show and actually leaving, but it is worth noting that seven years is often the standard contract length for cast members on this show. Pete has been doing more film work over the past few years, and we’re certainly confident that he would find a lot of gigs away from the show.

If this is the end for him, he’ll absolutely go down as one of the more memorable cast members on the series in quite some time. While he may not have that many memorable sketch characters (technically Chad is one of them, not that we’re the biggest fan of him), he has a huge library of fantastic Weekend Update bits. Our personal favorites are probably when he goes at his home borough of Staten Island and when he and John Mulaney come out and review The Mule together. In it, Pete also takes some shots at his own personal life and concerns that were out there about himself — it’s dark, but for many humor can be used as a treatment for pain. This is something that he endured early on in his life, after losing his father on September 11.

Typically, cast decisions for Saturday Night Live are made over the summer. We’ll get a better sense of what the future holds around then.

