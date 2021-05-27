





Is Walker new tonight on The CW? We know that there’s going to be a thirst for more episodes, especially considering where we are right now in the series.

The good news is that there is for sure more coming; however, you’ll be stuck waiting for a little while in order to see some of them. Tonight is the first week of a planned hiatus for the series, with new episodes set to currently resume on Thursday, June 10. There is a lot that lies ahead on “Defend the Ranch,” with a showdown between our title character and Clint being front and center. It’s one of the most personal episodes we’ve seen for Walker so far, as almost anything can happen when the people he cares about are in grave danger.

For a few more details on what lies ahead now, we suggest to check out the full Walker episode 13 synopsis below:

THE WALKER FAMILY – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family. Alex Pillai directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#113). Original airdate 6/10/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is one of those episodes where it feels like the whole world could change almost after the fact, and that’s sort of what you want for a show like this. It’s important to constantly test Walker and make it clear how difficult it is to fully escape your past. It also brings Walker even more to its family-drama roots. While there is a Western/action movie feel here and there, this show is so much more than any one individual thing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other news related to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







