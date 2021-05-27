NCIS season 19: Is a Katrina Law promotion now inevitable?







If you missed the news from a day and a half ago, Emily Wickersham is officially leaving NCIS — and yes, we’re still reeling from it. While it was always a possibility based on the info that was out there, we still hoped that Bishop would stay with the team!

Alas, that’s not happening, and all of a sudden it’s clear more than ever that the show needs Katrina Law as Jessica Knight more than ever.

Want to get some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then be sure to watch our review of the finale below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our content from throughout the season.

When the Hawaii Five-0 alum was first brought on board a little bit earlier this spring, our initial assumption was that she was coming in to “replace” Maria Bello in the cast. It’s not that she would have a similar role, but it would ensure that the team stayed a certain size. Without Wickersham, it’s now all the more essential that Law becomes a series regular. It feels like she’s well on her way to that after a well-received first two episodes! Knight feels like an exciting new addition to the team, and there is so much more we can learn about her. If they didn’t bring her on board, the show would be VERY short on female cast members!

Given that NCIS has now officially lost two cast members and Mark Harmon may only be part-time, it feels all the more likely that producers will hire someone else alongside Law this summer. Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of that later this year; filming could star this July, at least provided that the show sticks to some of their older filming timelines.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you think is going to happen on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







