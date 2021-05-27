The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 photo: Reddington’s Liz dilemma







Tomorrow night on NBC The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 is here and with that, we know that there’s a lot of important stuff ahead. Take, for example, the opportunity to see Raymond Reddington handle yet another difficult crisis.

What does this one revolve around? It’s a little something known as Elizabeth Keen. We know that she was arrested at the end of this past episode and now, James Spader’s character has to figure out what to do next! The image above is from Balthazar “Bino” Baker, and we’re sure that he is having a discussion as to what his next move is.

If you want to watch our most-recent The Blacklist episode review, be sure to watch what we have below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates — we’ll have another discussion soon enough.

It goes without saying at this point that Reddington and Liz aren’t on the same page — but that has mostly to do with how she is feeling towards him. He knows that he needs her, even if it’s not entirely clear at the moment as to why he needs her. It’s possible that he wants to ensure that she is alive and/or available for the next phase of his thirty-year project; or, maybe he genuinely cares for her. It could be both. We’ve theorized for a while that the scar on her hand (which has origins all the way back in the pilot) is connected to the Sikorsky Archive, which of course is also connected to what happened to Townsend’s family.

Within the final four episodes of this season, we hope that some more of these connections are going to made clear. Also, we hope to see Liz and Reddington working together again, however difficult that may be to imagine. If Raymond helps her get out of her present situation, it’s possible this could be a step in the right direction.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







