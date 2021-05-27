A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16 spoilers: The path to the finale







Next week on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16, we’re going to find ourselves inching ever close to the big finale. There are two episodes that will tie things up on June 9, but before that, we have another emotional (big shock) installment airing next week. This one is going to be about Gary finding himself stuck in the middle of multiple issues. He wants to do what he can for all of his friends — yet, at the same time he’s trying to find room for himself in there. He needs to still find energy to put into Darcy, and we could be hitting some bumps in the road there.

So what else is coming up? Be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

“no one is to blame” – As Gary once again acts as the glue that keeps this friend group together, he discovers that it is taking a toll on his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Sophie leans on Rome to process her dad’s struggles and choices and how they might influence her own life on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

If there is one thing that we’ve probably learned about this season already, it’s that no one among the creative team is steering clear of big issues. We have to imagine that this will continue to be a big part of the narrative as we near the end of the road here. The final two episodes of the season are titled “Justice,” and Sophie will do what she can to get what she needs. Meanwhile, be prepared for Gary to make some enormous decisions on her future.

How do you think A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16 will set the stage for the finale?

