SEAL Team season 4 finale: Did Full Metal die? The aftermath

Unfortunately, we can’t say that the episode presented all that much in the way of good news. Within the first twenty minutes, it was made clear that the beloved character didn’t pull through. His life was in jeopardy entering the episode and after hearing that, Jason and Bravo Team had to sift through the aftermath. This was not easy on any of them, given the camaraderie and close bond that they all form over time. They care for each other deeply, and we know that Hayes in general was learning to look after those close to him away from the job — in of course to doing so on deployment.

What made losing Metal so much harder for Bravo was knowing that he sacrificed himself for others — he was a hero the whole way through. He’s one of those people who you would think never deserved to die … and then they go.

Jason’s result to losing Metal was devastating, and it may have been one of the best performances from David Boreanaz within the entire series. As difficult as losing him was, this death did cause some of the characters to take more stock in their lives. Take, for example, Clay proposed to Stella! Not only that, but the two took another step in their relationship beyond just that! Sonny spent time with his baby!

We know that there’s going to be a season 5 — maybe that offers some comfort to those worried about any cliffhangers…

What do you think about the events of the SEAL Team season 4 finale?

