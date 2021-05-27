Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med; is Dr. Halstead returning?







Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med following the events of Wednesday’s season 6 finale? There was a mystery around that in the closing seconds.

With that being said, we’re feeling fairly optimistic at this point that Dr. Will Halstead will be back, and there are a multitude of different reasons for it. Take, for starters, the fact that Natalie ended up admitting the truth to Goodwin about the clinical trial. While she may have fired him, this could be a way for him to get the job back. It probably won’t save the hospital’s reputation in the long-term, but it would at least allow him to preserve his own.

Will he want to go back there? That’s another subject altogether, but we haven’t heard anything suggesting that Gehlfuss is interested in leaving the show. We think that Dr. Halstead will be back, and a big part of his story will be reconciling what happened in the finale. Natalie was one of the great loves of his life, and she is someone that he almost married! Yet, she’ll more than likely be gone at the start of the premiere and he’ll have to process that. Meanwhile, there are also questions surrounding who could be replacing her, Will’s role in other clinical trials, and then also if the guy can get some sort of permanent love interest at some point down the road. We know that there’s been a lot of wheel-spinning around that over the years, but we want to see the character happy. After all this time, doesn’t he deserve that!

To go along with the exit of Torrey DeVitto from the show, remember that Yaya DaCosta will also be moving on — it’ll be tough for Chicago Med to recover from losing a couple of big names at once.

