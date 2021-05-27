SWAT season 5 premiere date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, are you curious to know the SWAT season 5 premiere date — or, to get some other news on what’s next? We have a few different things that we want to get to within this piece.

The first thing that is obviously worth noting (and celebrating) is the fact that there is another season coming up down the road! The Shemar Moore series clearly has some big fans over there at CBS — even though its ratings were not exactly great for season 4, it clearly did enough to justify another batch of episodes. SWAT season 5 is going to premiere on Friday nights this fall — or at least that’s where things are going to be early on. The first few episodes will air in this timeslot and then after that, it will shift over to Sunday nights following The Equalizer and then NCIS: New Orleans.

More than likely, season 5 of SWAT will premiere at some point in late September or early October — in other words, the sort of window that we usually see for fall TV. We don’t expect the upcoming season to be impacted anywhere near as much by the global health crisis, and the cast and crew should be able to return to work this fall. Be prepared for a formal premiere-date announcement at some point when we get around to the summer.

Story-wise, we imagine that season 5 will pick up to some degree shortly after season 4 left off. There will be some more action-packed cases, but also personal updates on where Hondo and the rest of the characters are in their lives. This has to be one of the more emotional, and topical, shows within the crime-TV genre.

