Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? The season 4 path forward







Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? We know that there are going to be people out there ready for more comedy — how can you not be?

Here is where we have to hand down a little bit of the bad news: Alas, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any new episode for quite some time. Last week was the finale, and we’re left waiting until September (at least to see the show back). We do think that with the current availability of vaccines, it’s going to be easier than ever for filming to resume in Los Angeles later this summer. The production schedule could look a little closer to normal, and the same goes for having a live audience.

Story-wise, we know that one of the big events of season 4 could be a wedding for Dan and Louise. Katey Sagal is going to return for multiple episodes next season if current plans hold, and we do think there’s a lot of fun in these characters exploring love at this point in their lives. We know that there was a tentativeness for Dan in getting into another relationship, but they played this out over the perfect period of time.

Beyond just this story, we’re sure that there are some memorable guest stars who will either debut for the first time or surface in season. While The Conners has delivered a lot of great comedy over the years, there is room for so much more. We also think that the show should take advantage of the opportunity to speak to working-class America — it has credibility there thanks to every storyline it’s brought to the table over the years.

Odds are, we’ll learn of a full The Conners season 4 premiere date at some point over the summer.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4?

