Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD? Burgess’ season 8 finale fate







Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD at the conclusion of season 8? We know that the fate of Kim Burgess is up in the air.

At the end of this past episode, Kim was knocked out and through that, we’re left to wonder all sorts of questions as to what the future would hold for her. Would she be found by Intelligence in time? That was one question; the other was whether or not any significant lines would have to be crossed in an effort to bring her back. So much about this season has revolved around reform and whether officers like Voight can really change their stripes. This is going to be put to the test given that one of their own is now in danger.

If there’s one reason to have hope for Burgess’ future entering this episode, it’s knowing that there are no clear evidence out there that Marina is leaving the show. It’s all speculation based entirely around her position at the moment. We should that she is a valuable part of the team and she’s also one of the most stable presences we have.

There is one other question we’re left to wonder, it’s this: Provided that Burgess survives what happens to her, how will this impact her future? Will it change per perspective at all? If nothing else, maybe it will make her and Ruzek realize further that time is of the essence in order to make a commitment to each other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you think about the events of the Chicago PD season 8 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back around to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







