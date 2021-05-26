Nancy Drew season 2 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: ‘The Echo of Lost Tears’







Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 18, you are going to see the epic, shocking finale — be prepared for cliffhangers!

To date, The CW hasn’t revealed that much in the way of details about what lies ahead for this episode, fittingly titled “The Echo of Lost Tears.” What is a creepier name for this story than that? It does sum up what some of the stakes are entering this hour — there’s a chance that we could be crying some tears of our own by the end of it.

As we alluded to, the synopsis for this episode feels especially cryptic in terms of major news on what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz (#218). Original airdate 6/2/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that there’s a season 3 on the way, just as we also know that there is very little chance that Nancy gets killed off. The fun challenge of this finale will therefore be finding some ways to create drama otherwise. How do you find a way to inject some surprises? Are some other characters going to be killed off? There’s always going to be mystery, and we have to imagine that this will be there in the final episode of the season. To go along with that, though, we’re also imagining that this is going to be, by far, the most action-packed installment of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nancy Drew right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Nancy Drew season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around to get some more news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







