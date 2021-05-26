SEAL Team season 5 premiere date hopes: CBS, Paramount+ news







Following tonight’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want the SEAL Team season 5 premiere date at CBS. Luckily, the good news is that we’re here to provide everything we do about what is a very-much complicated situation.

The first order of business here is reminding you that there will, in fact, be a SEAL Team season 5 coming on the network down the road. That was confirmed recently, but with a little bit of a twist. Only the first handful of episodes are going to air on CBS; after that, the show will be shifting over to the Paramount+ streaming service, a move that could eventually enable it to have more long-term success.

Is this still a bummer for a lot of people out there? Sure, given that they’ve been used to getting the show with their cable package; now, they’re confronted with having to pay extra in order to see it for a little while. This is a clear move by CBS to promote their streaming service — they know that SEAL Team fans are loyal, just as they recognize that this is a way to boost their numbers over there. They also know that the show is expensive to produce and it may have been hard to keep it on CBS for many more years.

We hope that the move to Paramount+ is worth it — and that the show will be able to go on for at least another season or two after this.

When could season 5 premiere?

Odds are, you will have a chance to check out new episodes in either September or October. With the current state of the virus, we imagine that the network and producers are eager to get back to their typical schedule as soon as possible.

