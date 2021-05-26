Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, May 26?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we at the end of the road for all three of these series?

For those who haven’t heard, the finale for all three shows is set to air tonight! We know that these have been shortened seasons, and that’s what probably makes the end here all the more painful. None of these shows are going to be back until we get around to September at the earliest — though we suppose there’s some comfort in knowing that they will all be back for another season. That’s probably needed given that there’s a good chance that all three shows are going to have a cliffhanger.

For some more news on all three of these remaining episodes, we suggest that you take a look at the attached synopses.

Chicago Med, “I Will Come to Save You” – 05/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Carol receives a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available. Ethan and Dean find themselves in hot water with an old patient. Will faces the consequences of the stolen trial medication. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “No Survivors” – 05/26/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The firehouse reacts to some exciting news, a mysterious stranger arrives and a shocking call takes Severide’s breath away. TV-14

Chicago PD, “The Other Side” – 05/26/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team muster all their expertise to bring down a deadly crime ring. Burgess finds herself in a dangerous situation. TV-14

At this point in these shows, they understand that they all have to swing for the fences! We’ve seen so much already that to be frank, anything else would feel like a letdown. It’s our hope that we’ll get drama-packed episodes that remind us of why we love all three shows … and, of course, how much we’ll miss them when they are off the air.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med tonight?

How do you think all three of these shows are going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

