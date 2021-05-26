The Bachelorette spoilers: Blake Moynes returns for Katie Thurston







Do you remember Blake Moynes from The Bachelorette? He was a part of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of the show. What stood out there was that he broke the rules and contacted Clare pre-show, and he was one of her early frontrunners other than Dale Moss.

Unfortunately, Blake was eventually eliminated by Tayshia — and it seems like he’s back for one more shot with Katie Thurston as the lead!

In the video below, you can see a new promo for Katie’s season that features a brief glimpse of Blake. He’s far from the first contestant to return for another chance at love, but there is one predictable pattern that he’ll have to contend with: The other contestants likely hating him. It never goes over all that well when someone comes back, especially with that preconceived notion that he’s already “had his shot” at finding love within the competition.

Our view of it is simple: If Katie wants him there and Blake thinks that he has a perfectly-good chance of ending up with her, then he is entitled to return for this season. She’ll be the judge of how far he should go; if she’s just not into him, she can send him packing.

As for some other drama this season, there’s a suggestion in the promo that one contestant may just be there for “followers.” In the end, though, there’s a chance that this may just be the result of clever editing.

What do you think is going to happen with Blake Moynes on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette?

