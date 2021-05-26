The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 8 spoilers: June’s testimony







As you prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 8 on Hulu next, you likely know just how intense things are going to get. June is preparing for one of the most important moments of her life, and that is ensuring that justice is served over what Fred and Serena did.

Is there even a way for justice to be served? That’s another question, since it feels impossible for June to suddenly forget what has happened to her. This is a level of trauma and pain that will be here for the remainder of her life.

If there is one thing that we know that June can do, it is testifying against Fred and Serena in their trial — and that is precisely what she is going to do. Odds are the people in Canada have heard about some of Gilead’s unspeakable human-rights violations, but it’s different altogether to hear it from a victim’s mouth. June is someone who is strong, determined, and has experienced the very worst of what this place has done over the years. She should be able to convince others to listen.

Does this really mean, though, that Fred and Serena will pay for their crimes? We’d love to think that it does, but we’ve learned very much over the years just how manipulative Yvonne Strahovski’s character is. She’s more than capable of weaseling her way out of any situation.

There are three episodes still to go — hopefully within these, we’ll see more of what June can do to stop these two. Beyond just that, though, our hope is that season 5 will lead to the destruction of Gilead altogether.

