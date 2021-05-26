FBI: Most Wanted season 3 premiere date hopes at CBS







After tonight’s finale, obviously you’re going to want to know the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 premiere date. How could you not?

Let’s kick this article off with a little bit of good news — after all, doesn’t everyone want a little of that these days? We know that there is another season coming to CBS in the fall — that much has already been confirmed. In the event that you did not know already, it’s clear at this point that the network is VERY much intrigued on continuing this franchise in as many ways as possible. Most Wanted will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. this fall, and it’s going to air following new episodes of FBI and then the brand-new spin-off FBI: International. This is a network that eagerly wants to replicate what NBC has going on with One Chicago, a place that they can do crossovers and promote all three shows in tandem.

When you think about the various offshoots, it’s clear already that CBS loves what they have with this franchise. They’re not going to be looking to change all that much with the format — next season will probably be more timely cases, mixed of course with some personal content featuring the entire cast.

Expect a full announcement on an FBI: Most Wanted season 3 premiere date at some point over the summer. CBS will likely unveil most of their dates at once, and then start the promotional process a little bit later on. (Think in terms of late August or early September.) Our feeling is that the network probably wants to get back to premieres airing in late September or early October, so these are the dates we’re circling on our calendar, at least for the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see on FBI: Most Wanted season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some further insight. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







