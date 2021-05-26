Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? What the season 2 future will hold







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at where things stand right now, and where things are going to go.

Let’s kick things off now by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the show on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, it’s as simple as the fact that last week was the finale! The drama ended with quite the bang, given that both Jenny and Cassie both find themselves in varying degrees of danger. There are still some villains at large and there’s no clear telling where the series is going to go from here.

When Big Sky does return in the fall, you will see at least one significant change: A move to Thursday nights. In a clear sign that the network has faith in the show, it’s going to be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern following new episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. This will allow it to find an even bigger audience, which could be essential to the long-term success.

Story-wise, we imagine that the Big Sky producers still have at least a few tricks up their sleeve. We imagine that they will spend some time now casting new adversaries, witnesses, and the like for some other cases. With the way this show is structured, it can have almost an anthology format where you have a few familiar faces every season, with them surrounded by new threats and people who will be fun to explore.

Odds are, we’ll get a formal premiere date for season 2 at some point this summer — and maybe some of the first promos when we get around to either late August or early September. There’s a lot of good stuff to look forward to still! The hard part is waiting…

