Game of Talents season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?







Following today’s finale, can you expect to see a Game of Talents season 2 renewal happen? Or, is it more likely that it gets canceled? We, of course, have a number of things to break down here!

The first thing that we should note here are the facts: For now, there is no official renewal for the Wayne Brady-hosted game show, even if we remain hopeful that one is eventually going to come around. The series did average a solid 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, though it was aided a good bit by airing after The Masked Singer for some of its journey. (It’s hard to say whether or not that will elevate ratings expectations for any show that airs there.)

So why hasn’t Fox announced anything for sure as of yet when it comes to the series’ future? The answer we’ve got on that is pretty simple: They don’t have to. Why rush it along here? They have the ability to be patient for at least a little while, and they can certainly spend some time waiting to see what their schedule looks like moving forward. If a series gets canceled or shifted around, something like Game of Talents can slide in rather easily.

The real luxury of a show like Game of Talents is pretty simple: Viewers can pop in and watch at any time. There’s always going to be an interest in programming like this and beyond just that, Wayne Brady is the sort of host that will get you to tune in. He’s got a good bit of Fox connectivity at this point, given that he was (ironically) the Fox on The Masked Singer.

If Game of Talents does return, don’t expect to see it until at least early 2022. Fox has already set its fall schedule, and for now, it seems like they’ve got a pretty-good sense of what they want to put on the air.

